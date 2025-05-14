Leah Sharibu’s endless stay in captivity sad development – Group tells Tinubu, NSA

Leah Sharibu

The Leah Sharibu Foundation has described Leah Sharibu’s endless stay in captivity as a sad development.

Dr Gloria Puldu, the President of the Foundation, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Jos.

Puldu said that Sharibu had spent exactly seven years away from her home since she was captured alongside 100 other school girls in Dapchi, Yobe.

The president called on the Federal Government and the security agencies to expedite action towards the release of Sharibu and all Nigerians currently in captivity.

“Today marks seven years in captivity and Sharibu’s eighth birthday spent away from her family, after she was taken alongside over 100 schoolgirls from Dapchi, Yobe

“Leah’s prolonged captivity remains a national tragedy and a blow to Nigeria’s conscience.

“As Leah turns 22 years old today, we call on President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his constitutional duty to protect all citizens, regardless of faith or region.

“We also call on the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Nigerian Armed Forces, and intelligence agencies to prioritise Sharibu’s case in the ongoing security operations,” she said.

Puldu called on the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and that of Humanitarian Affairs to provide psycho-social support for her family.