Lawyers, CSO vow to sustain protests over alleged NNPCL refinery fund mismanagement

Mele Kyari

A coalition comprising lawyers and civil society organisations has pledged to persist in its protest campaign against the former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The group accuses Kyari of attempting to obstruct ongoing investigations into the alleged mismanagement of billions of dollars earmarked for the refurbishment of Nigeria’s refineries.

Operating under the banner of Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law, the coalition claims that Kyari is employing unethical methods including alleged bribery, blackmail, and impersonation to silence calls for a judicial commission of inquiry into the suspected misappropriation of over $4 billion allocated for refinery rehabilitation.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Friday and jointly signed by Barrister Aminu Bello, Secretary General, and Rotimi Adeyemo, Director of Publicity, the group accused Kyari of trying to frustrate ongoing calls for transparency by targeting key members of the coalition with monetary inducements and threats.

“Let it be known that we will not be bought, bullied, or silenced. The attempt to pressure us into withdrawing our petition has failed. The strategy has now shifted to creating confusion using impostors and faceless coalitions. This too will fail,” the statement reads.

“It is baffling that over $4 billion was claimed to have been spent on turnaround maintenance, yet our refineries remain dormant. Where did the money go? We have a duty to ask these questions, and we won’t stop asking until answers are provided under oath.”

The lawyers and CSOs, who had initially submitted a petition to the Minister of Finance demanding a judicial commission of inquiry, are calling for an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of over $4 billion earmarked for refinery repairs that yielded no results.

They are also challenging the nearly $21.6 billion in crude-backed loans secured by NNPCL under Kyari’s leadership.

According to the group, Nigeria’s economic sovereignty was further compromised under Kyari through loan structures that surrendered the upside of crude trading to international middlemen, leaving the country at a disadvantage.

“The damage is clear. Over $4 billion was allegedly spent on fixing refineries that are still far from functional. Crude-for-cash arrangements continued to put Nigeria at a disadvantage, with the nation losing the upside from trading its crude,” the statement added.

“These were not just policy errors — they were systemic betrayals of public trust. No responsible nation allows such weighty financial irregularities to go unchecked. We are calling for the immediate constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry led by retired justices of impeccable character to investigate this criminality.

“The millions of Nigerians who depend on affordable, functional fuel deserve the truth. Their hard-earned money should not be squandered under the guise of maintenance that never occurred.”

Insisting they are undeterred, the lawyers and CSOs warned that the protest movement will not only continue but escalate to major cities across the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kaduna, if the federal government fails to act.

“We are prepared to mobilise thousands more. This campaign will spread to every zone of the country until the government establishes a credible, independent panel to probe the NNPCL under Mele Kyari. We have the stamina, and we have the support of the Nigerian people.”

They also challenged investigative journalists and media professionals to independently verify the condition of the refineries and document the truth for the world to see.

“We invite the media to visit Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt refineries. Nigerians deserve to know what $4 billion was allegedly spent on. If nothing has changed, then someone must be held accountable — NOT TOMORROW, BUT NOW.”

The group urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate leadership and prove that his administration is not shielding any individual from scrutiny.

“Mr President, history has placed this responsibility in your hands. You must act swiftly and decisively. Set up an independent commission of inquiry and send a clear message to Nigerians and the world that your government does not tolerate impunity. The time is now,” the statement added.

The coalition commended citizens, civil society partners, and members of the public who have amplified their call for accountability, saying their solidarity has strengthened the push for justice.

Vanguard News