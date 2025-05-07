Landlord’s son kills tenant in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —A 41-year-old son of a landlord, Odunayo Olomolatan, has allegedly killed a 22-year-old tenant, Joy Tale, over a minor disagreement in Ode Irele, Ondo State.

Police source said the suspect has been arrested following the murder of his father’s tenant, adding that the incident has sent fear across the community.

Reacting, the state police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the suspect is “currently in police custody at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ode-Irele.”

Ayanlade said the police had launched an intensive investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, in another development, a truck has crushed a tricycle driver in ljoka area of Akure, the state capital.

Sources said the tricyclist was reportedly knocked down while returning from a church service in the early hours of Monday.