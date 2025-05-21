Lagos State scales security, emergency response – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says it has improved on its safety, emergency response, and intergovernmental relations in order to protect lives and property across the state.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde, disclosed this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing commemorating the sixth anniversary of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

“Lagos State has fortified its security architecture by integrating the Nigerian Forest Security Service by recruiting 100 officers to enhance surveillance and patrol in border communities.

“In a further show of commitment to security personnel welfare, the government doubled allowances for security operatives.

“Additionally, 320 essential security tools including batons, torchlights, bulletproof vests, gloves, and raincoats were distributed to frontline personnel.

“The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency also expanded operations with the construction of new command offices, deployment of solar energy systems across all 57 LGAs and LCDAs, and the procurement of vehicles, motorcycles, and patrol bicycles,” he said.

The commissioner further said that more 1,000 new officers were recruited into specialised units including marine, forest rangers, anti-human trafficking, crowd control, and emergency medical services.

Oyerinde added that the agency also deployed aerial surveillance systems to boost intelligence gathering.

The ministry, he said, expanded the fire and rescue services in an effort to ensure that lives and properties are safe.

“To improve fire safety operations, two new fire stations were commissioned in Ijegun-Egba and Ijede, while construction is underway in Kosofe, Yaba, Ikotun and other locations.

“To enhance water supply for fire suppression, industrial boreholes were installed in key fire stations in Alausa, Isolo, Ebute-Elefun, Ajegunle, and Ogombo.

“From January 2024 to March 2025, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) responded to 2,022 incidents. Its Pre-Hospital Care Unit treated 707 medical cases and successfully rescued 4,847 accident victims.

“The ministry also coordinated joint flood assessments in Isheri North and Agiliti II, providing support to over 5,000 residents affected by water discharge from the Oyan dam,” the commissioner said.

Oyerinde said that the ministry works in collaboration with key stakeholders like NAPTIP, NDLEA, NOA, and the National Population Commission to keep abreast of best practices.

“A joint committee was also inaugurated with INEC to facilitate grassroots voter education ahead of the forthcoming local government elections. Youth engagement programmes on recruitment into the Nigerian Armed Forces and anti-human trafficking campaigns were well received across the state,” he said.

In the ministries bid to keep improving safety regulations and compliance, the ministry has ensured more than 400,000 safety compliance.

“The Lagos State Safety Commission has reinforced safety compliance across over 421,000 sites, including construction zones, microfinance institutions, and manufacturing plants.

“It completed the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan and introduced new guidelines to strengthen safety practices across various sectors.

“The commission also carried out training and inspections at markets, event centres, and public institutions,” Oyerinde said.

In spite of the ministry’s milestones, the commissioner admitted that there were still some infrastructure challenges and restoration efforts.

“While celebrating these milestones, we acknowledge the lingering challenges at the Lagos State Command and Control Centre, including outdated power systems, malfunctioning fire suppression equipment, and non-operational mobile CCTV units.

“I assure that restoration efforts are ongoing to ensure sustained service delivery.

He appealed to residents to support government initiatives and take ownership of public infrastructure by safeguarding them from vandalism, stressing that collective responsibility was vital to maintaining a safe and secure Lagos