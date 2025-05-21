Lagos ramps up safety protocols ahead of Detty December

The Lagos State Government has announced heightened safety measures to prevent stage collapses and crowd-related incidents during Detty December festivities.

The decision followed lessons from the overwhelming influx of attendees and a near-tragic incident in 2024.

The Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Omojola, made this known at the ongoing Lagos State 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Ikeja.

The briefing was for Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations to give account of its stewardship in the past year, in commemoration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second year of second term in office.

“We had influx of people from overseas. It was beyond our imagination.

“The commission was literally all out, day and night, ensuring that people could come back from overseas, have fun and be safe,” he said.

Omojola confirmed that a stage collapse was recorded during one of the high-profile events.

“However, our guys were on ground that day. In spite of the pressure, a swift response from emergency personnel helped to avert serious injuries,” he said.

The director-general said that the state was introducing an initiative aimed at pre-emptive protection to ensure stronger safety assurance this December.

“What we want to have is what we call tourism safety marshals. Experts have already developed a strategic safety plan.

“This enhanced focus on safety aims to provide both locals and visitors with a secure environment for celebration, reflecting the state’s commitment to public welfare during one of the busiest periods of the year,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Detty December in Nigeria refers to the festive period from mid-December to early January, characterised by vibrant celebrations, social gatherings and parties.

It is a time when many Nigerians, including those in the diaspora, return home to celebrate with family and friends, and the cities experience a surge in tourism and economic activities. (NAN)