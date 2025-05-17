Lagos place of opportunity, not smelly, mosquito-infested city – Commissioner

Lagos State Government has refuted viral social media assertions that the city is plagued by foul smells and mosquitoes.

The backlash follows a controversial podcast appearance by online personality Scott Iguma, who claimed, “Lagos is smelling… There are a lot of big mosquitoes in Lagos.” The remarks quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread debate.

Responding via his official X account on Saturday, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, criticised what he described as a calculated attempt to discredit the state’s image.

Wahab accused certain individuals of exploiting their online influence to push misleading narratives that align with divisive agendas and undermine the city’s progress.

“The deliberate efforts by a handful of individuals to tarnish the reputation of Lagos State are deeply concerning. It is regrettable that some who relocate from their home states in pursuit of better opportunities quickly, in less than a month or two, resort to disparaging the very state that has provided them with the platform to thrive,” Wahab wrote.

“Leveraging social media followings, these individuals propagate harmful narratives, often aligned with divisive agendas, undermining the progress and inclusivity that Lagos represents.”

He emphasised the value of constructive feedback but condemned what he described as “malicious attempts” to paint Lagos in a negative light.

“While constructive criticism is essential for growth, malicious attempts to vilify a state that empowers countless lives daily are counterproductive. Lagos remains a place of opportunity, innovation, and resilience, and it is imperative that we collectively uphold its integrity while fostering unity and progress,” he added.

In a pointed remark directed at the influencer, Wahab concluded, “Dear @IgumaScott, I do hope that you will put this same energy into ‘looking out’ for other states. I wish you all the best!”