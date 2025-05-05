Lagos pays out N1.17bn loans to 4,600 MSMEs in 2024

•Reports 91% repayment rate

The Lagos State government through the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) disbursed N1.17 billion loans to 4600 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2024 in its drive to reduce unemployment in the state.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, who disclosed this at a media briefing to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, said that the repayment rate by beneficiaries has been as high as 91% within the period.

Ajigbotafe said LSETF has also provided 82 small businesses with access to market opportunities in the state, while also training and securing employment for 6, 685 residents through its programmes, while another N558.56 million was disbursed as grants to support some Lagos-based businesses.

He added that LSETF has also renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States African Development Foundation (USADF) to train 10,000 Lagosians, adding that at the end of the training, at least 60% of the participants will be placed into gainful employment.

Providing more details into the loans, the Executive Secretary of LSETF, Feyisayo Alayande said that by providing finances for the MSMEs, the agency had helped create 48,830 direct and indirect jobs within the year, while also assisting to retain 34,542 existing jobs.

According to her, several of the beneficiaries have gone beyond self-employment to employing others, thus reducing unemployment in the state. She added that the agency is also following up closely with the remaining beneficiaries to secure payments on the outstanding 9% of the loans.

Alayande called on those facing business challenges to engage with LSETF ahead of their loan deadline to prevent enforcement actions.