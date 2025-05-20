Lagos nurses raise alarm over increasing quackery in profession 

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has decried the alarming rate of nursing quackery, stressing its resolve to clamp on illegal training and unauthorised practice in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Chairperson of the Association, Christianah Adeboboye, said this on Tuesday during the association’s Nurses Summit, in commemoration of the International Midwives Day and International Nurses Week.

The 2025 themes—“Midwives: Critical in All Crises” and “Our Nurses, Our Future: Caring for Nurses Strengthens Economies”- highlight the indispensable role played by nurses on the frontlines of healthcare delivery.

Adeboboye regretted that, in spite the nobility of the calling, widespread impersonation of nurses by unqualified individuals poses a danger to public health and damages the image of the profession.

“In Lagos, we have observed some of these impostors being enabled by certain health facilities and professionals.

“Let me reiterate, NANNM Lagos has a zero-tolerance policy on quackery.

“We are working closely with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria to clamp down on illegal training and unauthorised practice,” Adeboboye said.

She called on the government and all stakeholders to support the association in upholding professional standards and safeguarding the integrity of the profession.

Adeboboye also highlighted the pressing challenge of high attrition rate, noting that no fewer than 15,000 nurses migrated abroad in the past two years.

According to her, Lagos contributes a significant portion to the number of nurses who emigrate abroad.

“While we are grateful for the retention allowance, its value has been significantly eroded by inflation.

“We urgently need sustained and comprehensive interventions to ensure economic stability, job satisfaction, and a reduction in both internal and external brain drain,” she said.

The chairperson appealed to the state government to approve the regularisation of graduate nurses who joined the service earlier but are now junior to recently employed colleagues with the same Bachelor of Nursing Science qualification.

“This disparity has led to frustration, false attrition, and avoidable resignations,” she said.

Adeboboye also called for the introduction of sustainable welfare packages for nurses and midwives to promote job satisfaction, commitment, and retention within the state health system.

She advocated for full consolidation of nurses’ and other health workers’ salaries to ensure improved pension benefits upon retirement.

The chairperson also called for the inclusion of nurses and midwives in policy-making at all levels to ensure their professional insights are reflected in health policies.

Adeboboye advocated the appointment of nurses on Grade Level 17 as Permanent Secretaries, to reflect their leadership potential and contributions to public service.

She also called for special housing schemes, provision of official vehicles for Directors of Nursing and Apex Nurses to enhance operational efficiency, among others.

“These demands are not mere requests, they are strategic investments in the future of healthcare delivery in Lagos State.

“Supporting nurses and midwives means strengthening the economy, reducing maternal and infant mortality, and significantly improving overall health outcomes,” she said. (