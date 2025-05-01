Lagos Lawyer to Natasha: Come to equity with clean hands

Credit: AIT News

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — A Lagos-based legal practitioner, Agbonson Adesuwa, has advised suspended Senate Committee Chair on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), to approach her sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio with “clean hands.”

In an open letter made available to journalists, Adesuwa cautioned Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to ensure her claims are grounded in truth and supported by evidence.

He further commented on her recent suspension from the Senate, claiming it has allowed her time to be closer to her family, stating, “The few weeks you have spent at home have offered you an opportunity to be closer to your husband.”

Adesuwa accused the senator of previously making unfounded accusations, suggesting she no longer has access to individuals she might “falsely accuse” of misconduct, referencing her claim of sexual harassment against Akpabio.

The letter is titled: “Open Letter To Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan By Agbonson Adesuwa Esq,”

The letter read, “My Dear Colleague, This letter is borne out of my indulgence for national consciousness and undeservingly directed to you with the cravings of an enfant terrible. Regardless, I believe you are effectively utilising the period of your suspension to study the Senate Standing Orders, public decorum and ethical integrity so that you will not suffer the afflictions of the breaches of the provisions of these laws and regulations a second time. I have recently noticed that, instead of learning fast on the procedures and processes of presenting a petition and identifying the appropriate forum for redress, you are, rather, fast honing your skills in content creation and macabre dance.

“As a parliamentary observer, I am actually missing your high propensity to chicanery, your most cherished pastime. I am happy that despite your suspension from the hallowed chambers of the Senate, you are not idling away, but fully engaged by the social media, which has continued to celebrate you as the President of the Horror Chambers of fake news and tar brushing.

“I learnt that because of your popularity in the social media, many Nigerians, especially some youths, now troop everyday to the night club around your vicinity to have comic reliefs and the entertainment value of your unending ostrich theatrics. The proprietor of this business concern is said to be very happy with you for attracting customers to his business, though he finds it disgusting, the attendant shame your nefarious political anomie has brought to Kogi State

“My dear, I wish to acknowledge your change of attitude. At least, the few weeks you have spent at home have offered you an opportunity to be closer to your husband, hence you don’t have the luxury of being exposed to the opposite gender, whom you can falsely accuse of sexually harassing you without evidence.

“I am happy that you’re enjoying the social media corridor, which has since become your new found chamber since after your suspension from the hallowed chamber of the Senate.

“Dear colleague, you are no doubt aware of recent events where the President of the Senate led a high-powered Federal Government delegation to the Vatican to witness the funeral of the late Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis. Unfortunately, you missed the klieglight and the opportunity for endless selfies for your social media handle. From the Vatican, along with some distinguished Senators, the President of the Senate proceeded to Rabat, Morocco, for the South South Parliamentary Meeting — an opportunity for social media optics you lost. I feel for you because, as someone who loves international meetings and spotlight the way ants love sugar, you would have loved to be on that delegation. What a price to pay for delinquent acts!

“As a lawyer colleague, I know for a fact that evidence is king in every prosecution and alleged persecution. I promise to follow and ensure that due process is strictly imbibed in your sexual harassment case in the court of law where the relevant provisions of the Constitution, Senate Standing Rules and Legislative Powers and Privileges Act shall be on test. I’m sure as well, that the entire Senate is waiting patiently to receive the report of your special appearance at the International Parliamentary Union (IPU), shortly after your suspension.

“I am very sure that during your appearance, the President of the Senate, who is a gender friendly and transformational leader, shall grace the defence of your “facts and integrity” without bias.

“The other day, one of the female senators wanted to find out how you are faring but mistakenly asked, “How is Distinguished Senator Lady Macbeth?” I later gathered that you are an avid fan of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”, especially the star character, Lady Macbeth.

“I have just learnt of your new sobriquets — ‘a stubborn woman, unafraid, unbroken and unbought’ preparatory to your being enlisted for audition into the theatre of the absurd. I think this is where you actually belong because your character gives you up as a sinator.

“I am writing this personal letter to you with a heavy heart because of your needless distractions to a Senate that is stable, focused and enterprising in legislative duties and good governance.

“In reflecting on my missive, recall the legal principle of “to every man, his own due” in the pursuit of social justice. Please I implore you to expeditiously go to equity not with your already unclean hands.

“Yours in Gender Advocacy and Social Justice Governance.”