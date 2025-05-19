Lagos Govt shuts Cubana Chief Priest’s restaurant

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has sealed off DONALD Restaurant, owned by popular nightlife entrepreneur, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, for environmental violations.

The restaurant, located in the Lekki area of Lagos, was shut down after two of its staff were caught dumping refuse by the roadside.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, disclosed this on his X handle.

He stated that the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA) had alerted LAWMA in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, 2025, about illegal dumping of waste along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1.

According to Gbadegesin, “A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste.”

The vehicle was traced back to DONALD Restaurant, a nightlife establishment situated on Road 14 within the estate.

The suspects were apprehended on the scene by LERA’s Chief Security Officer and taken into custody at the LERA Secretariat.

Reports indicated that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with ₦100,000, an offer that was firmly rejected.

LAWMA’s Monitoring and Compliance Team was immediately deployed to the location, where they took custody of the suspects and sealed the premises for gross environmental violations in breach of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017.

Gbadegesin added that the suspects would be prosecuted in line with the law.

“LAWMA remains resolute in its commitment to enforcing environmental regulations across Lagos and urges all residents and businesses to adhere strictly to proper waste management practices. A clean and livable city is everyone’s responsibility,” Gbadegesin stressed.