Lagos Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for LASIEC, Electricity, Civil Service Commissions

Governor Sanwo-Olu

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed several nominees presented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for key appointments across various state agencies, including the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, and the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation followed the presentation of the screening report by Hon. Mojeed Fatai, Chairman of the 12-member Ad hoc Committee on Screening of Nominees and representative of Ibeju-Lekki I, during plenary.

Confirmed nominees include: Prince Adewale Taorid Ojora – Member, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC)

Engr. Abimbola Odubiyi – Chairman (Non-Executive), Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission

Mr. Tunde Gbajumo – Member (Non-Executive), Electricity Regulatory Commission

Dr. Animashaun Fouad Olayinka – CEO/Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission

Barr. Kofo Olokun – Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission

Engr. Oluwaseun Fadare – Executive Member, Electricity Regulatory Commission

For the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, the following individuals were confirmed as members:

Mrs. Dapo-Thomas Bolade

Mr. Fatai Lasisi

Mr. Afolabi Sobowale

Mr. Rufus Adedapo

Mr. Lateef Yahaya

In addition, the Assembly confirmed the reappointment of: Mr. Jide Badmos

Ms. Yinka Shitta-Bey to the Governing Council of the Office of the Public Defender (OPD).

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Hon. Adams Noheem (Eti-Osa I), Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, presented a petition from the Oriba Community in Epe Local Government seeking to join the existing petition of the Ladaba Community.

The Assembly deliberated on the matter and approved the committee’s report regarding the petition.