Labour Party NEC suspends Abure, Farouk for six months

Julius Abure

…dissolves NWC

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Senator Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party National Caretaker Committee (LP-NCC) has announced the suspension of former National Chairman and Secretary of the party, Barr. Julius Abure and Alhaji Farouk Umar, for a period of six months.

This was contained in a statement signed by Usman and the LP-NCC’s Secretary, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, in Abuja, late on Thursday.

The party leadership said the decision was a sequel to the findings of the Senator Ireti Kingibe-led six-member Disciplinary Committee, inaugurated on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Following an in-depth investigation by a committee led by Senator Ireti Kingibe and High Chief Peter Ameh, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Labour Party has ratified the committee’s recommendations concerning the anti-party activities and gross misappropriation of party funds by the former acting National Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure, and others. The investigative report revealed significant financial misconduct and prompted the following disciplinary actions:

“Barr. Julius Abure has been suspended for an initial period of six months and is prohibited from presenting himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“Mr Umar Farouk, the former National Secretary, was identified as a co-signer in most of the fraudulent bank withdrawals and transfers alongside Abure. Consequently, he has also been suspended for an initial six-month period, pending further investigation.

“All members of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC) are directed to cease acting as representatives of the Labour Party’s NWC.

“The NEC emphasises that failure to adhere to these disciplinary measures will result in more severe consequences.

“ The Labour Party remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability, and discipline within its ranks.”

Recall, the Abure-led faction had on Wednesday announced the suspension of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, Senator Ireti Kingibe and four others over alleged anti-party activities.

However, the Usman-led LP-NCC in response said Abure and his sacked executive committee members were in no position to take decisions for the party since the Supreme Court judgement ended Abure’s reign.