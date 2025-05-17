Kwara reopens schools amid unrest resolution

The Kwara State Government has announced the immediate reopening of Government High School and Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Adeta in Ilorin West Local Government Area.

Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, on Saturday said this follows a crucial meeting held with stakeholders.

He explained that the meeting involved community leaders and other stakeholders committed to restoring academic activities in the affected schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that both schools were shut on May 14 due to student clashes, disrupted learning, and property damage.

Olohungbebe stated that students from both schools are to resume classes on Monday, May 20.

He urged parents to caution their children and wards against engaging in antisocial behaviour when schools reopen.

The commissioner stressed the need for community support in promoting discipline and reform within the education sector.

He assured that adequate security arrangements would be made to provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

He warned that any student breaching school rules would face expulsion as part of disciplinary enforcement. (NAN)