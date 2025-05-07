Killing of Captain, Soldier: Ndume urges federal Govt, military to equip local volunteers in confronting Boko Haram

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the killing of a Captain and a Soldier in Izge community of Gwoza local government area of Borno state by armed Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) has called on the federal government and the military authorities to provide arms and ammunition to resilient local hunters, vigilantes and Civilian Joint Task Force members who are volunteering in the fight against terrorists in the North East.

Ndume who specifically applauded gallantry efforts of Izge community who team up and repelled Boko Haram invasion that led to the killing of three terrorists and recovery of their arms and ammunition, insisted that, if the local volunteers are well equipped with sophisticated warfare/weapons, the killing of the Captain and the private soldier at about 1am on Wednesday would have been averted.

He therefore sympathize with families of the deceased officers,and prayed Allah (God) to grant Aljanatul Firdaus to the souls of the departed.

The Senator who was one time Senate Committee on Army, and hails from Gwoza has repeatedly expressed concern over the renewed Boko Haram attacks in some parts of his constituency and Borno state as a whole, calling on the federal government and the military to do the needful to protect lives and property.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his support to security operatives and his initiatives towards reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

Ndume who is currently out of the country for official engagement in Lome, Togo in an interview however noted that, most of these local hunters and vigilantes are not on the payroll of the government, but have sacrificed their lives and resources in defending their territories, stressing that, if properly equipped, they would complement efforts of the military in bringing lasting peace in the region.

His words: “It is very unfortunate that Izge came under Boko Haram attack again. We lost a Captain and a private soldier. I want to use this medium to call on the federal government and the military authorities to provide arms and ammunition to our resilient local hunters, vigilantes and Civilian Joint Task Force members who are volunteering in the fight against terrorists in the North East.

” This is not the first time Izge was attacked, the last before this one led to the killing of a Captain, and if the local volunteers are well equipped with sophisticated warfare/weapons, they will definitely complement efforts of the military to defeat insurgents.

“Let me commend Governor Babagana Zulum for his support to security operatives and his initiatives towards reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs back to their ancestral homes”. Ndume stated.