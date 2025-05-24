Kidnapped Edo LP chieftain yet to regain freedom one month after

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE family members of Okasime Olowojoba, the Ward I Akoko-Edo local government area chairman of Labour Party (LP) and the people of Igarra, particularly his family members, are worried that one month after he was kidnapped, he is yet to be released despite his abductors collecting over N5 million.

Olowojoa was kidnapped on Friday, April 26th 2025, at the bad spot near Sasaro along the Auchi-Igarra-Ibillo road while travelling to Igarra with his family.

He was said to have gone to Auchi to pick his wife, kids and housemaid to prepare the children for resumption of school the next Monday when their vehicle was stopped by the kidnappers and he was taken away.

Speaking on the phone, Olowojoba’s younger brother, Omozame Olowojoba, told journalists that the family is worried, especially his wife and children, that he has not been released.

He said, “Today is eight days since they last called us. They collected ransom on upper Tuesday and they called us on Wednesday that we should bring N30 million that the N5.3 million we gave to them the previous day was for feeding, the following day which was a Thursday, they called again that we should bring another N5 million which we don’t have any more and from that day till now, they have not called us again. I spoke directly with my brother the day before they said we should bring the N5.3 million.

“We are worried and everybody is worried. We are appealing to the state government and the security agencies to help us rescue our brother. We are also appealing to his abductors to release him so that he can reunite with his family, he is a young man struggling to take care of his family.”