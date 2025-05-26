Kano police confirm DPO’s death in aftermath of clash with youths

The Nigeria Police Force

…sue for peace, calm

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the death of the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Rano Local Government area of the state in the aftermath of a clash with youths in the area.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, also confirmed the death of one Abdullahi Musa.

Haruna said the incident leading to the death of the duo arose where, based on public outcry and complaints, Musa was taken into custody and later showed signs of weakness, prompting his being rushed to Rano General Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.

He said following the incident, some miscreants mobilised and attacked the Rano Police Division, looting and setting parts of it and two vehicles ablaze, destroying ten (10) other vehicles and seriously injuring the Divisional Police Officer, leading to his death.

He said so far 27 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents while calling for calm in the area.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command is aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred on 25th May 2025, at about 08:15pm, in Rano Local Government Area, where, based on public outcry and complaints, a motorcycle mechanic, one Abdullahi Musa, suspected to be under the influence of substances, was arrested and detained for reckless and dangerous riding. The suspect was taken into custody and later showed signs of weakness, prompting his being rushed to Rano General Hospital, where he unfortunately passed away on 26th May 2025, at about 06:00am, while receiving treatment.

“Following the incident, some miscreants mobilised and attacked the Rano Police Division, looting and setting parts of it and two vehicles ablaze, destroying ten (10) other vehicles and seriously injuring the Divisional Police Officer. The DPO was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where he later died while receiving treatment. Twenty-seven (27) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incidents. The situation has been brought under control, and normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Bakori, after visiting the scene and paying a condolence visit to the Emir of Rano, His Highness, Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Isah Umar (Autan Bawo 19), ordered a comprehensive and transparent investigation to identify the remote and immediate causes of the incidents and bring those responsible for any wrongdoing to justice.

“The Command, while commiserating with the family of the deceased DPO that paid the supreme price in active service, appeals to residents to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their hands, allowing the investigation to progress uninterrupted.

“The Command assures the public of its commitment to maintaining peace and public order in the State and urges everyone to cooperate with the authorities during this investigation,” SP Haruna, however, stated.

END