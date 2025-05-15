Kaduna varsity resumes academic activities — VC

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Management of Kaduna State University (KASU) has announced the suspension of the strike action by its branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), confirming that academic activities have resumed with immediate effect.

Addressing a press conference in his office on Thursday, the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Abdullahi Ibrahim Musa, revealed that Governor Uba Sani has approved a ₦50 million monthly standing order for staff welfare support and has constituted a negotiating team to address lingering issues.

He further disclosed that the governor has released ₦146 million to clear some withheld salaries and Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) allowances.

The Vice Chancellor also mentioned that the governor approved the retention of a certain percentage of internally generated revenue (IGR) by the university to boost its financial autonomy, following an assessment of the actual revenue collected.

“These measures are not only bold but unprecedented in the recent history of the University. The Management commends His Excellency for his extraordinary sensitivity to the plight of students, the condition of education, and the welfare of academic and non-academic staff,” Prof. Musa added.

He also announced that the government has established a high-level negotiation team to maintain dialogue with all university unions to resolve outstanding issues. The committee is chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, with other senior government officials as members.

According to Prof. Musa, Governor Uba Sani has shown deep sensitivity to long-standing challenges faced by university staff, many of which he noted date back over a decade and were inherited from previous administrations.

He commended the governor’s exceptional leadership and commitment to education in the state, saying:

“The Kaduna State Government, under the compassionate and responsive leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has provided a path forward grounded in transparency, goodwill, and action.”

“The swift financial interventions, structural reforms, and invitation to dialogue reflect an administration that deeply values education and its role in development,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor called on parents, guardians, students, staff, and the general public to support the government’s efforts, emphasising that “together, we can return Kaduna State University to its rightful place as a centre of learning, progress, and hope.”