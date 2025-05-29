Just in: Bandits invade palace, abduct traditional ruler in night attack in Nasarawa.

FILE IMAGE

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Suspected Fulani bandits launched a nighttime attack on the palace of a traditional ruler in Kokona Local Government Area, firing sporadic gunshots and abducting the monarch.

Residents who spoke to our reporter confirmed that Sangarin Dari, Mr. Emmanuel Omanji, was kidnapped from his residence on Wednesday night during the raid by the suspected bandits.

According to the source, the abductors stormed the residence heavily armed and shot sporadically and whimped the royal father to an unknown destination.

Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ranham Nansel, confirmed the incident.

Reham noted that the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, had mobilised the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the military and vigilante groups to conduct a search and rescue operation.

Nansel, a Superintendent of Police, said the perpetrators would be apprehended and the victim rescued unhurt.

“The CP has assured that the royal father would be rescued but called on anyone with useful information not to hesitate to report to the police.”