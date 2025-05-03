July 12 LG polls: Lagos APC okays 432 Chairmanship aspirants for primaries

APC flags

…as Ojokoro apex leaders submit authentic list, name Sanusi as consensus candidate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the July 12, 2025 Local Government Elections in Lagos, the Electoral Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State has released the official list of Chairmanship aspirants, containing 432 cleared to contest in the party’s forthcoming primary elections.

Recall Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, had scheduled elections into Chairmanship and 376 Councillors in the legislative arm of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, for July 12, 2025.

Meanwhile, the screening exercise was conducted at the party’s Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, between Tuesday, April 29 and Friday, May 3.

Former National Legal Adviser of the party and one time member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Babatunde Ogala was appointed the chairman of the Electoral Committee and Mr. Babarinde Nurudeen, as the Secretary.

The committee, according to the party, is empowered to over-see all the activities and processes leading to the conduct of the elections into positions of the 57 councils.

Out of the 470 aspirants screened, 432 were cleared to contest in the primary elections, while 38 were disqualified or voluntarily withdrew from the race. Among those who voluntary withdrew was Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of the Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who was asked to step down by President Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the party.

According to the committee, the disqualifications were primarily due to lack of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), missing APC membership cards, and falsified secondary school certificates.

Per the APC guidelines, indirect primaries—where executive members across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will vote—are slated for Saturday, May 10.

Disqualified aspirants have an opportunity to file an appeal between Sunday, May 4 and Monday, May 5. Those who wish to contest the outcome of the primaries can submit petitions to the Appeal Committee between May 12 and 13.

Reacting, Ogala, described the screening exercise as “thorough, rigorous and challenging.”

He affirmed that all cleared aspirants possess the capacity to deliver quality governance at the grassroots level if elected.

According to the gender breakdown of the aspirants, out of the 470, 411 were male and 59 female, reflecting the gender sensitivity of the party as well as increasing female inclusion in local politics.

Ojokoro authentic list, Sanusi as consensus candidate

Meanwhile, the council of Ojokoro APC apex leaders has submitted what it called authentic list of chairmanship aspirants in a letter to state Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, insisting on Mobolaji Sanusi’s as consensus candidate of the council.

The letter dated, May 3,2025 was titled: RE: Clarification and Submission Of Authentic List Signed By Majority Of Approved Ojokoro Apex Leaders For Mobolaji Sanusi’s Adoption As Chairmanship Consensus Candidate.”

Previously, on May 2, the apex leaders had sent similar letter dismissing a purported list by a few members of the council as final ratified list.

The latest letter, signed by Ipoola Omisore, (two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly) and Adisa Owolabi, (immediate past member, House of Representatives), read in part: “Consequent upon our letter of yesterday (Friday, May 2, 2025) on above subject matter, kindly find attached the original list of authentic leaders that voluntarily signed for the adoption of Mr, Mobolaji Sanusi as CONSENSUS Candidate of our dear APC party in the upcoming local government elections.

“The names of Ojokoro leaders herein attached overleaf for purposes of dispelling any doubts and for our party’s necessary information are:

“Hon. Ipoola Omisore(two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly), Chief Oluyomi Olaogun(an octogenarian and politician of note in Ojokoro and Lagos State), Otunba Aremu Akindele(pioneer chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye Local government), Hon, Adisa Owolabi( immediate past member, House of Representatives),

“Hon. Emmanuel Olotu(incumbent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly), Hon. Jelili Oseni(former councilor and incumbent APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Waheel Adeleke Ipaye(former Sole Administrator of Ojokoro LCDA).

“Prince Adewale Bello(immediate past APC LG chairman in Ojokoro), Alhaji Aminu Amosun(former APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Idris Salako(former commissioner in Lagos State), and Hon. HID Tijani(incumbent chairman of Ojokoro LCDA).”