Jubilation, joy as MFM welfare ministry lifts over thousands with tools, food, scholarships, others

By Ayoyinka Jegede

The welfare ministry and humanitarian arm of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) has lifted scores of its members across the country with industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, deep freezers, cash gifts, and other items required to boost their businesses. The group recently distributed free food and clothing to members at Easter.

The welfare ministry, which recently concluded a free fish farming training for members, equipped trainees with starter packs to start their own businesses.

The humanitarian arm of the Church constantly pays school fees of brilliant children of deceased pastors as well as distributes free school bags to students across the country.

Also, indigent but brilliant students within the church get scholarships in primary and secondary schools and different tertiary institutions within the country, as well as pay for hostel bills and accommodation for students during their years of study.

The Church’s Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) includes feeding members through distribution of free food for those in need. Moreover, the church gives free clothing to those in need and equips the less privileged houses with furniture, kitchen utensils, gas cylinders and gas stoves and other household items.

Head of the welfare ministry, Pastor Seyon Faton, who made this known, said that the kind gesture is the initiative of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, who wants to see that apart from the spiritual needs, the physical needs of the members are taken care of.

The spiritual needs, he continued, are met by God through different deliverance prayer programmes and biblical teachings and seminars organised by the church.

Apart from the spiritual needs, Faton said the Church believes in making a physical impact on the well-being of members, taking them out of poverty and making them financially independent through different free trainings and economic empowerment.

Faton stressed that the Welfare Ministry established years back is focused on attending to the needs of members, irrespective of their tribes, sex , or academic qualifications.

Furthermore, he explained that the humanitarian arm of the Church pays hospital bills and house rents and pays for the training of members in their preferred skills, after which they are empowered with starter packs.

His words, “Our father in the Lord, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide, Dr Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, put the Welfare Ministry in place to cater to the needs of our church members.

“He said he believes in making a physical impact on lives apart from the spiritual impacts through several deliverance prayers and biblical teachings. Through this welfare ministry by God’s grace, we pay hospital bills of members, we pay school fees of indigent students, and we give full scholarships to students from primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

“Fees of brilliant children of deceased pastors are paid, while some are on full scholarships. We lift the downtrodden and support the less privileged. We engage our members in different skills acquisitions of their choice and ensure we empower them to be self-independent.

“We’ve paid for training for members in automobiles, fashion designing, fish farming, baking and pastries, to mention a few. The goal of the Welfare Ministry is to ensure that our members are lifted out of poverty, economically viable and financially independent.”

On Easter Sunday the Welfare Ministry gave out food items like rice, garri, spaghetti, semolina, indomie, salt, Maggi, tin tomatoes, wares and domestic properties.