JTF apprehends 6 armed robbery suspects in Anambra

The Joint Security Task Force (JTF) in Anambra has apprehended and detained six suspected armed robbers in coordinated operations across the state’s three senatorial districts of Anambra North, Central, and South.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced the arrests and detention on Wednesday in Awka, stating that the operations were carried out in collaboration with the Anambra State Vigilante Corps.

Ikenga said that the suspects were apprehended on Monday in Ifite village, Oko, and recovered from them an English Beretta pistol.

He said that the suspects reportedly confessed to being members of the “Beggars’ Confraternity” and identified a notorious gunrunner known as “Kiss Me” as their armourer.

“A manhunt has been launched to apprehend the fugitive.”

In a separate operation at the Federal Polytechnic Oko’s permanent site, operatives also arrested and detained four individuals caught in the act of vandalising electrical infrastructure.

Ikenga added that assorted cable wires were recovered from the scene and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ongoing security operations aimed at denying criminal elements any foothold in the state.