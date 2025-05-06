Jigawa Commissioner returns N301m surplus from Ramadan feeding programme

DUTSE – In a notable act of transparency and responsible governance, the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Auwalu Danladi Sankara, has returned N301 million to the state treasury. The amount was part of the budget allocated to his ministry for the recently concluded Ramadan feeding initiative.

The programme, designed to provide food support to thousands during the holy month, was fully implemented. Following a thorough audit of the ministry’s finances, a surplus of N301 million was identified. Demonstrating a commitment to public accountability, Mr. Sankara returned the unspent funds to the state coffers — a gesture widely praised by stakeholders.

During a brief ceremony in Dutse, the commissioner explained that the funds were returned in line with his duty to serve the public interest. “We used the funds prudently for the Ramadan feeding. After fulfilling our mandate, we had a remaining balance of over N301 million. It rightly belongs to the people, so returning it to the treasury is the ethical course of action,” he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, who received the refund on behalf of the state, applauded the commissioner for his uprightness, calling it a model for other public officials. He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment under Governor Umar Namadi to uphold transparency and encourage responsible financial practices.

The refund has sparked admiration across the state, with civil society organizations and citizens describing it as a rare and commendable move. Analysts see it as a positive benchmark for public finance management and a wake-up call for integrity among officeholders.

In an era marked by concerns over corruption and wasteful spending, Mr. Sankara’s decision stands out as a significant step toward rebuilding public trust. Many believe his action could inspire a shift in how government funds are managed across the country.

To the people of Jigawa, this is more than just a refund — it’s a reaffirmation of principled leadership and a reminder that governance can still serve the common good.