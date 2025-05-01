Japan Mission celebrates Obinna Ogbonnia’s ACM SIGCHI award win

The Nigerian Mission in Japan, led by the Chargé d’Affaires, Mrs. Adeseke Florence (acting as Ambassador), recently celebrated the outstanding achievement of a Nigerian researcher, Mr. Otuu Obinna Ogbonnia.

Over the weekend, Mrs. Florence congratulated Mr. Obinns for winning the prestigious Best Paper Award at the ACM SIGCHI 2025 conference held in Yokohama, Japan.

Mr. Obinna, a native of Afikpo in Ebonyi State, is a Human-Computer Interaction and Artificial Intelligence researcher in the Department of Computer Science at Swansea University, United Kingdom. His groundbreaking work in car-to-car communication technology has been recognized as one of the top innovations of the first quarter of 2025.

Out of 5,020 research papers accepted globally at the ACM SIGCHI 2025 conference, his paper was selected for the Best Paper Award — a highly competitive honor rarely achieved by African researchers. The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest society of computing professionals, making this recognition particularly significant.

The award was presented on May 1, 2025, at the Pacifico Convention Center in Yokohama, Japan, where leading figures from the global tech industry gathered to witness cutting-edge research presentations. Mr. Obinna’s paper introduced a novel methodology called Conflict Sensitive Design, structured into six phases, which is expected to influence future work in Human-Computer Interaction and computer science globally.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Florence remarked, “Upon hearing of this incredible achievement, we felt it necessary to celebrate Mr. Obimna. This victory is not just his—it is a win for all Nigerians, as it inscribes our nation’s name onto the prestigious platform of the ACM. My discussion with him revealed immense potential that Nigeria can harness to grow its technology sector and digital economy.”