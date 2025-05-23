Japa: Nigeria ranks 2nd among foreigners who migrated to the UK in 2024 [See Top 5]

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria has emerged as the second-highest source of long-term migrants to the United Kingdom, UK in 2024, according to the latest figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The data shows that 120,000 Nigerians moved to the UK within the year ending June 2024, placing the country just behind India, which recorded 240,000 immigrants.

The report focused on non-EU+ nationals, that is, those outside the European Union and other key European countries, and examined their demographic characteristics, reasons for migration, and nationalities.

It revealed that Nigerians, alongside other top-ranking nationalities, were part of a significant movement of people who came to the UK primarily for work and education.

Top 5 Non-EU+ Countries of Origin

India – 240,000 Nigeria – 120,000 Pakistan – 101,000 China – 78,000 Zimbabwe – 36,000

Demographics of Migrants to the UK

The profile of non-EU+ migrants shows a relatively balanced gender distribution—52% male and 48% female.

A large majority (82%) of these migrants are of working age, between 16 and 64 years.

Children under 16 accounted for 17% of migrants, while only 1% were aged 65 or older.

Why They Came

According to the ONS, the largest share of non-EU+ nationals, 417,000 people, migrated to the UK for work-related reasons, including skilled and seasonal employment.

This was closely followed by study-related immigration, which brought in another 375,000 individuals.

These patterns reflect the UK’s demand for foreign labour and its appeal as a global education hub.

Other reasons for long-term immigration among non-EU+ nationals in the same period include:

asylum: 84,000, family reasons: 76,000, humanitarian routes and resettlement: 67,000.

