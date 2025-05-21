Jailbreak: Army, DSS, police deployed to Ilesa correction centre 

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the jailbreak that occurred at Ilesa medium correction centre, Osun State, security has been tightening around the facility.

When Vanguard visited the Ayeso area, where the facility was located, armed military and other security operatives, including armed-wielding DSS, Police, and NSCDC, were stationed at the facility.

Newsmen were not allowed to enter the facility, but the hooded security operatives were visible for everyone to see.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Joel Oyedokun, confirmed that security has been beefed up around the facility.

He added that the State Commandant, Corrections Centre, have relocated to Ilesa to personally supervise the manhunt for the escapees.

“The Army, DSS are working with us to bring back those who escaped from the facility”, he said.