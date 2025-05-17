I’ve not reached position on defecting to APC – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has debunked resolving with any individual on the trending defection rumoured to the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other political party.

Kwankwaso, who was reacting to a recent statement suggesting that he has reached a position, said it was the imagination of falsehood and fragmentation of political mischief against him.

The former Kano State governor, who took to his official X handle @KwankwasoRM, insisted he has since refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and will continue to do so for the time being.

Responding to a statement purportedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, Sen. Kwankwaso insisted he had never signed or authorised any statement to be issued on his behalf.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments. I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources.”

Meanwhile, the author of the purported statement, Ibrahim Rabiu, has issued a self counter, denouncing the statement as a work of devil.

He said: “I Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf.

“I therefore wish to tender a public apology to his person with a promise that such childish act will never be repeated in the future, please find a space in your heart to forgive me, I was misled by fake news and agents of misinformation.”