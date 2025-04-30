It’s Tunji-Ojo’s birthday, and e-visa, e-gates arrive to secure Nigeria 

Tunji-Ojo

By Femi Salako

Today is Worker’s Day, instructively also the birthday of Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, who today is rolling out phenomenal security initiatives to make Nigeria more secure, and more prosperous. Today, Nigeria takes another bold step into the digital future with the official launch of the country’s much-anticipated electronic visa, e-Visa, system—ushering in a new era of efficiency and ease for travellers. Fittingly, this historic leap in Nigeria’s immigration reform coincides with the birthday of the man leading the charge: Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior.

It is a poetic alignment—one that reflects the Minister’s lifelong dedication to innovation, digital transformation, and public service. Under the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tunji-Ojo has emerged not just as a policy driver but as a symbol of results-oriented leadership in a nation hungry for change.

Since assuming office in 2023, Tunji-Ojo has rapidly transformed the Ministry of Interior from a bureaucratic relic to a dynamic powerhouse of reform. Backed by President Tinubu’s clear vision and unwavering support, he has deployed technology and policy innovation across all parastatals under the ministry’s supervision—from the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS; the Federal Fire Service, FFS; and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The 2023 passport reform stands tall among his achievements. He introduced a fully automated passport application process that ended years of inefficiency and corruption, drastically reducing waiting times and restoring public trust. Within his first few months in office, over 204,000 passport backlogs were cleared, and more than 50,000 new passports were processed. A centralised dashboard for real-time monitoring enhanced transparency, drawing global attention. In 2024, the United States even adopted Nigeria’s passport reform model after engaging his team.

The reform also saw the deployment of 40 e-Gates across international airports in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Enugu, and Port Harcourt, ensuring faster, more secure passenger processing. Additionally, Tunji-Ojo launched the contactless biometric passport, taking the Nigerian travel document into the realm of modern digital identity.

On the national ID front, he spearheaded the clearance of 25 million National Identification Number, NIN, modification backlogs, further reinforcing Nigeria’s digital governance infrastructure.

Security and border management under his leadership received a major boost with the commissioning of 30 operational vehicles dedicated to border surveillance and patrol. He also established a state-of-the-art Command and Control Center, strengthening real-time coordination across interior agencies.

To address Nigeria’s overcrowded prisons, Tunji-Ojo initiated a prison decongestion drive that led to the release of 4,068 low-risk inmates, with N585 million raised through Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, contributions. This not only reformed justice outcomes but saved the government over N3 billion annually in feeding costs. Simultaneously, he oversaw the rehabilitation of several Correctional Centers, restoring dignity and functionality to Nigeria’s penal system.

Under his guidance, the Ministry promoted over 50,000 paramilitary officers—the largest in recent history—reflecting a commitment to merit and morale. He also launched the Safe School Initiative, ensuring secure learning environments amid growing security concerns.

The Federal Fire Service, once underfunded and outdated, is undergoing a revival. Through the remodeling of its academy in Abuja, Tunji-Ojo has positioned it to serve as a regional centre of excellence for West Africa.

In the area of natural resources security, he launched the Mines Marshal initiative, empowering the NSCDC to crack down on illegal mining. Over 300 illegal miners have been arrested, thereby boosting government revenue and environmental protection.

Born on May 1, 1982, in Oyin Akoko, Ondo State, Tunji-Ojo’s leadership traits were visible early. From his days as Senior Prefect at FUTA Staff Secondary School to earning degrees in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Digital Communication and Networking, he built a foundation in innovation. With 18 professional ICT certifications, he became one of the UK’s first certified ethical hackers.

At just 24, he was CEO of Matrix IT Solutions Ltd., consulting for high-profile clients like NNPC, PTDF, NSIA, NCDMB, JAMB, and the World Bank. His work in digital transformation laid the groundwork for his national relevance.

Elected in 2019 to the House of Representatives, he represented Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency with distinction—championing infrastructure projects and youth empowerment.

Upon his inauguration, he mobilised 246 other lawmakers to support the speakership ambition of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, under the forum of first-timers lawmakers, chaired by him. Months later, he was appointed by the Speaker of the House as the Chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

As Chairman of the House Committee on the NDDC, he was instrumental in its rebranding and anti-corruption reforms. A loyal party man and master strategist, he also played a critical role in the emergence of Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker, and his political influence helped deliver a clean sweep of electoral victories (18:0) for his party in Ondo State.

His leadership has made the Ministry of Interior a magnet for investment—attracting over $500 million in private partnerships within a year. His energy and vision have earned him accolades from the National Assembly, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and institutions like Joseph Ayo Babalola University, which awarded him an honorary doctorate in Public Administration in 2021.