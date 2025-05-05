It’s Illegal to detain VeryDarkMan for over 24 hours – Akinnola II

By Efe Onodjae

Veteran journalist and activist Sir Richard Akinnola II has described the arrest of popular social media activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), as unlawful, stating that even an armed robber is entitled to their rights until found guilty by a court of law.

Akinnola, who shared his thoughts via his Facebook page, noted that VDM ought to have been granted bail.

“I don’t have details of this VDM saga because things were muddled up on social media. But I just read something where the EFCC spokesperson said he is in their custody over a series of petitions against him. I’m not a fan of the guy, but that is immaterial.

“Any abridgment of rights should be condemned. It’s been over 24 hours since he was arrested. He ought to be granted bail or charged to court. Like I often say, even an armed robber is entitled to his rights until found guilty by a court.”

The spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Dele Oyewale, in early hours of Monday while addressing associate and friends of VDM stated, “We will release him if he meets his bail conditions, and we will take the case to court as soon as possible.”

Oyewale explained that VDM’s arrest followed multiple petitions submitted by various individuals, alleging misconduct.

“We arrested him to respond to a series of allegations raised against him by some petitioners,” he said.