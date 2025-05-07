Israeli strikes kill 11 in Gaza – Rescuers

People search for survivors in a crater at the site of an Israeli strike at a UNWRA school housing displaced Palestinians at the Bureij camp for refugees in the central Gaza Strip on May 6, 2025. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Wednesday that Israeli strikes killed at least 11 people, including eight members of one family, in the territory where Israel plans to expand its offensive.

Israel has drawn international condemnation over its plans, which an official said entail the “conquest” of the territory. Israel’s far-right finance minister called Tuesday for Gaza to be “entirely destroyed”.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said at least one child was among the 11 people killed in Wednesday’s bombardment.

The deadliest strike hit a family home in the southern city of Khan Yunis, where eight members of the Al-Qidra family were killed and 12 others wounded, Bassal said.

The ages of the dead ranged from two years old to 54, he added.

An Israeli air strike on a home in the Jabalia refugee camp, in northern Gaza, killed three people and wounded eight, Bassal said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Israel resumed its military offensive in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce in its war against Hamas, which was triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 2023 attack.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 2,507 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the war’s overall toll to 52,615.

Hamas’s attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also abducted 251 people, 58 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

On Tuesday, Hamas said it was pointless to continue ceasefire talks with Israel, accusing it of waging a “hunger war” on Gaza.

The United Nations has warned repeatedly of the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe, with famine again looming after more than two months of Israel’s aid blockade.

AFP