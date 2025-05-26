IPOB-ESN does not have cash on hand – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied recent claims by the Nigerian Army that a significant sum of money was recovered from a camp allegedly operated by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement released by the group’s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB described the reports as false and misleading. The Nigerian Army had earlier announced that it recovered N11 million and $21,000 from what it referred to as an ESN camp during a recent operation.

IPOB, however, stated that ESN does not maintain cash reserves or camps in the location mentioned. According to the group, ESN operatives are volunteer community defenders funded through regular contributions and donations from supporters, and do not operate with large amounts of cash or foreign currency.

“If IPOB possessed such funds, they would be invested in developmental programs such as our Agricultural Revolution project,” the statement noted, adding that any financial resources are typically used transparently and for community-focused initiatives.

The group also clarified that ESN personnel are disciplined and focused on protecting rural communities, particularly from criminal elements posing threats to farmers and local residents.

IPOB called on the public to remain critical of unverified claims and to focus on the need for genuine security efforts across the country. The statement concluded with a call for professionalism and objectivity in public communication by security agencies.