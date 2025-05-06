Inter beat Barca in extra-time thriller to reach Champions League final

Inter Milan’s Italian midfielder #16 Davide Frattesi celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona at the San Siro stadium in Milan on May 6, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Inter Milan denied Barcelona a first Champions League final appearance in 10 years as Davide Frattesi’s extra-time winner secured a dramatic 4-3 semi-final second leg victory at the San Siro and 7-6 aggregate success on Tuesday.

After Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu put Inter in control, goals from Eric Garcia, Dani Olmo and Raphinha appeared to have turned the tie around for Barca, before Francesco Acerbi struck in injury time to force an extra half-hour and Frattesi finally settled a breathless encounter.