Insecurity: We’re on top of the situation, CDS assures

CDS Musa

— Says military intensifying operations amid rising Sahel threats

—As Tinubu, security chiefs meet in Aso Villa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on Friday assured Nigerians that the country’s security forces are working with renewed momentum to combat insecurity.

This is as President Tinubu and security chiefs met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting came on the heels of the worsening insecurity in some parts of the country, especially in the northern part, where Islamic terrorists are attacking civilians and even the military.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting attended by top security chiefs – including the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mr Adeola Ajayi; and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun – Gen. Musa said the meeting was convened to review the entire security landscape of Nigeria and strategise on the way forward.

He said that the president has raised concerns over the security situation and directed that they should do everything in their powers to protect lives and property.

He said, “The president is concerned about what’s going on, and we have reassured him that we are on top of our game. We are working extremely hard.”

The CDS pointed to a growing regional threat across the Sahel, which he said has been spilling into Nigeria due to porous borders.

“What has happened of recent is that there’s a global push by terrorists and jihadists all over the Sahel. That pressure is what actually came into Nigeria,” he explained.

“Mr President has given clear directives for us to intensify efforts and collaborate with our sister countries to deal with the cross-border threats.”

According to Musa, President Tinubu has already approved the procurement of more equipment, including air assets, to bolster operations across the country’s troubled zones.

He also emphasised the importance of combining military action with non-kinetic measures such as community engagement, intergovernmental collaboration, and delivery of democratic dividends to restive communities.

“This fight isn’t just about weapons. It’s also about ensuring communities feel the impact of governance,” the CDS noted.

He reaffirmed that all security agencies are operating in synergy, working as a unified team to restore peace.

“We are all working together—military, police, intelligence services—under one purpose: a peaceful Nigeria.”

Responding to concerns raised by some state governors, particularly in Borno and Plateau, General Musa stressed the importance of multi-level collaboration involving federal, state, and local governments.

“Just yesterday, I returned from Maiduguri. We’ve been in the North East with ministers and other service chiefs. We’re working with all governors because we know we can’t do it alone,” he said.

He called on citizens to support the armed forces, remain vigilant, and report suspicious activities, while urging them to disregard misleading content circulating online.

“There’s a lot of fake news out there, old or foreign videos being passed off as current Nigerian crises. It’s unfortunate that some people celebrate when things go wrong in their own country,” he said.

“We must all work together. If you see something wrong, including misconduct by our personnel, report it; we will act.”

General Musa concluded with a message of confidence and national unity: “To those who doubt us or want to see us fail—we are going to keep succeeding. That is our assurance to all Nigerians.”