Insecurity: Residents, students embark on daily mass protests in Delta community

•Give Police 72 hours to act

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

RESIDENTS of the Abraka community in Delta State have commenced daily mass protests over the escalating insecurity in the university town.

Sources stated that the protests began after the May 25 abduction of student Clinton Udomudo and his brother, who had gone to deliver ransom to the kidnappers.

The residents, who carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “No to kidnapping in Abraka,” “We are tired of the insecurity in Abraka,” “The police should come to our rescue,” and “Delta State government should protect citizens; it is our right,” complained that the police have done practically nothing to protect them from the marauding criminals.

The situation took a further turn on May 29 when students of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, gave the Commissioner of Police in the state a 72-hour ultimatum to address the worsening insecurity in the town. They warned that if their demands were not met, they would escalate the protests to the police headquarters and Government House in Asaba.

The President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Augustine Onovughegor, and the Secretary, Bassey Etim, issued a letter to the Commissioner of Police demanding:

“Immediate deployment of additional, well-trained police and security personnel in all student-dominated areas and major access roads.”

The establishment of a permanent, rapid-response security task force dedicated to safeguarding students and their communities.

“Immediate, transparent updates from security agencies and government officials on the measures taken so far, along with a clear roadmap for ongoing protection.”

They stated, “If these measures are not implemented within 72 hours, the SUG will formally join the ongoing protests alongside residents, shutting down university activities and mobilizing students from all faculties and hostels to the state capital.”

“We will escalate our protests to the State Police Headquarters and Government House in Asaba, and we will not back down until lives are valued and our security is guaranteed.”

The students and residents expressed frustration: “For too long, students and residents have been targets of kidnappers, violent criminals, and rapists, with little to no response from those sworn to protect us. Dormitories are raided, students abducted, and entire families devastated, while authorities offer little more than empty reassurances.”

They added, “There is no sign of tangible action despite repeated requests from residents and community leaders. It is unacceptable that students, whose presence sustains Abraka’s social and economic life, are forced to abandon their studies or consider fleeing for their safety.”

“Our university campus and town are no longer places of learning and growth—they have become breeding grounds for daily fear, trauma, and the threat of death or abduction.”

“If decisive, visible measures are not taken to end this carnage within 72 hours, the SUG will be compelled to mobilize and lead the largest student protest Abraka and Delta State have ever seen.”