Insecurity: Our borders are porous, some insurgents are not Nigerians – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has revealed that some insurgents involved in the recent resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in parts of Nigeria are not Nigerian nationals. He explained that these militants carry out attacks in Nigeria and then retreat to neighboring countries to regroup before launching further assaults, taking advantage of Nigeria’s porous borders.

Speaking in Abuja during a discussion on a motion regarding the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas of Adamawa State and other North East states, Akpabio stressed the need for constant vigilance.

He said, “Our borders are very porous. Some of these insurgents are not Nigerians. They cross our borders to launch attacks and then escape back to their countries to reinforce their ranks, especially when they find our defenses relaxed.”

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to establish a military base in Hong Local Government Area to bolster existing security personnel and prevent Boko Haram insurgency from spreading to other parts of the North and beyond.

The Upper Chamber commended the efforts of law enforcement agencies and highlighted that establishing the military base is critical to halting the insurgency’s expansion.

The Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to affected communities and observed a minute of silence in honor of those who lost their lives.

The motion titled “Resurgence of Boko Haram activities in Hong and Gombi Local Government Areas, Adamawa State and other North East States,” was sponsored by Senator Amunu Iya Abbas (PDP, Adamawa Central) and co-sponsored by all senators from the North East.

Senator Abbas detailed recent attacks, noting that thousands have been displaced and communities destroyed. Highlights include:

February 25, 2025: Attacks on Kwapre and Zah, with houses and schools destroyed, many injured.

April 15, 2025: Banga and Lar attacked; five people killed, houses and churches burnt.

April 26, 2025: Kwapre attacked again; 11 vigilantes killed, properties destroyed.

May 16, 2025: Kulda attacked; 16 killed, over 90% of houses and places of worship burned. Mayo Ladde community also attacked with six people killed.

January 17 and February 17, 2025: Gombi LGA also experienced deadly attacks.

The Senate expressed concern that the resurgence affects economic activities and warned that if not checked, Boko Haram could spread further.

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), praised the Nigerian military’s efforts and President Tinubu’s political will in combating Boko Haram. He recounted how Boko Haram controlled two-thirds of local governments in Borno and Yobe but were largely pushed back due to military efforts.

Monguno noted the sad resurgence of Boko Haram activities, including recent attacks on military bases where soldiers were killed and equipment stolen. He also cited factional violence within Boko Haram leading to massacres in Kukawa and Baga local governments.

He explained that the military’s redeployment to tackle banditry in the Northwest created security vacuums in the Northeast, which Boko Haram exploited to regroup and intensify attacks.

The Senate concluded that addressing border security and boosting military presence in vulnerable areas like Hong LGA is critical to curbing the insurgency and protecting lives and property in the region.