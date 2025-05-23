Insecurity: COAS to induct more combat enablers into operations

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede has said that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would in the next coming of weeks induct more Combat Enablers (CEs) into its operations in order to end menace of Boko Haram/ISWAP, banditry, kidnappings and other form of criminalities bedevilling the nation.

However, he noted that there is the need to understand that the strength of the Nigerian Army does not solely lie in the weapons they place on the battlefield, but more in the will of gallant soldiers who wield them.

Oluyede disclosed this on Friday at the end of the 3-Day 2025 COAS First Bi-Annual Conference, which took place at the Command Guest House, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Recalled that the event which had robust engagement was attended by top Army brass, including Major Generals, Brigadier Generals, Commanding Officers and heads of various Army formations across the country.

Declaring the Conference closed, General Oluyede said: ” It is with a deep sense of gratitude and fulfilment that I join you

today to draw the curtains on this auspicious occasion.

“You will recall that I stated in my address yesterday that this gathering was to afford participants the opportunity to identify areas for improvement and

proffer practical solutions that will strengthen our effectiveness in

securing our nation.

“It is worthy to note that the depth of discourse and clarity of thought expressed during our sessions reflected the intellectual rigour and strategic foresight required to thrust the Nigerian Army into a future filled with unprecedented possibilities.

“I therefore make bold to say that the objectives of this First Bi-Annual Conference have largely been achieved judging by the well-articulated inputs and contributions that have surpassed my expectations, as concerted efforts will be made to implement these suggested measures in our current and future

engagements.

“As a fallout of our deliberations, the Nigerian Army will in the coming weeks, induct more combat enablers into our operations.

“However, we need to understand that the strength of the Nigerian Army does not solely lie in the weapons we place on the battlefield, but more in the will of our soldiers who wield them.

“Accordingly, it behoves on everyone seated here to show exemplary leadership, to mentor and guide

the next generation on the right path.

“We will play our role and there will

come a time where it will be their turn to take the reins of leadership at every level. Hence, our actions today, will resonate in the future and our achievements will form the foundation of their beginning.

“Today, we are faced with an adversary that threatens the very fabric of our socio- cultural heritage. They seek to disrupt our way of life and destroy the

society that our forefathers built.

“We will not allow such to happen. There is no contesting our decision to completely neutralize these detractors to peace. Thus, I charge each and every officer and soldier to spare no quarter in running these terrorists and criminals

to the ground”. He stated.

The COAS therefore commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some state governors, top Army officers and soldiers, paramilitary and other security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders and all stakeholders for their unwavering support to ensure peace, security and development of the entire nation.

He also lauded the organizers of the Conference and the Chief Host, who is also the Theatre Commander, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar for their tireless efforts which led to successful engagement.

Highlight of the closing ceremony was presentation of Awards and Souvenirs to some Major Generals, Commanding Officers and Heads of various Army Formations/Institutions who have distinguished themselves in the course of discharging their mandates to their fatherland.