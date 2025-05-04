Insecurity: Benue professors advocate self-help to end herdsmen killings

By Peter Duru

Benue-born academics of Tiv extraction under the aegis of Forum of Ayatutu Professors have said to tackle insecurity induced by armed herdsmen in the state, there is a need for stakeholders to resort to community policing.

The group called for the expansion of the role of Benue State Bureau of Homeland Security to include protection of farming communities.

A statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Board of Trustees and Council of Management, Prof. Tor Iorapuu; and Secretary, Prof. Simon Irtwange, at the end of an emergency meeting held in Makurdi, the state’s capital, said the call became necessary given the failure of government to protect the lives and property of the people of the state.

The statement said: “Pursuant to the aims and objectives for its formation, the Forum of Ayatutu Professors met and discussed the ongoing killings in Benue State by the marauding armed herdsmen and their sponsors for purposes of islamization, land grabbing, disruption of the economy, the culture and education of the people, mining of minerals among others.

“The forum ackhowledged that despite the efforts of the various tiers of govemment, they have failed in their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the Tiv people and Benue State citizens in general. The forum agreed that in the immediate, there is the need for community approach to security, self-help, but it must be within the framework of careful post-conflict management of its complexities.