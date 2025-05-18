Insecurity: Amend Amotekun law to accommodate forest guards — Ondo ex-deputy Gov, Ajayi

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE – Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Agboola Ajayi, has called on the State House of Assembly to amend the Amotekun Corps law to officially integrate Forest Guards as part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the state.

Ajayi, who was the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, stated that the inclusion of Forest Guards has the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recently proposed the security outfit as a strategy to curb insecurity nationwide.

Speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of former Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye, held in Akure, Ajayi expressed concerns over the growing insecurity across the country.

He emphasized that safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remains the primary responsibility of any government, adding that the Ondo State Government must ensure that residents can carry out their daily activities without fear of abduction or violence.

The event was attended by past and present lawmakers, including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, Majority Leader Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, former Deputy Speakers Ogundeji Iroju and Samuel Aderoboye, as well as the House of Representatives member for Idanre/Eseodo, Festus Akingbaso, among others.

Addressing the lawmakers, Ajayi said, “The insecurity rate is not acceptable to the citizens of Ondo State. The primary objective of every government is to protect lives and property. The Speaker and his colleagues should do everything possible to amend the existing law.”

He continued, “During our governorship campaign in Ondo State, I advocated for the establishment of a unit known as the Forest Guard. I was particularly pleased when I heard the President speak along those lines a few days ago.”

Ajayi further emphasized the need for legislation that would equip the Forest Guard with sophisticated weapons, noting that this should be done with the approval of the National Security Adviser.

“The security outfit should be stationed in the forests alongside hunters and other security agencies to combat heinous crimes in Ondo State and the country at large,” he concluded.

The call for an amendment comes amid rising security challenges in rural and forested areas, with many urging for proactive measures to secure lives and property.