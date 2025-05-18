Insecurity: Afenifere expresses concern over monarch’s abduction, middle belt attacks

— Lauds Tinubu on Forest Guards

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has expressed deep concern over the abduction of the Obalohun of Okoloke, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda Ilufemiloye, in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State. Oba Ilufemiloye was reportedly kidnapped from his palace last Thursday.

Afenifere also decried the abduction and murder of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ward Chairman in Ifon, Ose Council Area of Ondo State, Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi, who was taken in front of his house last Monday.

According to reports, Adepoyigi’s captors murdered him after detaining the ransom bearers who initially delivered ₦5 million. The kidnappers later demanded an additional ₦30 million before killing him. The ransom bearers were released after the tragic incident.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi, stated that the cases of Obalohun and Adepoyigi are not isolated incidents of terrorism and kidnapping. He pointed out that similar violent activities are rampant in states like Benue, Plateau, Borno, Katsina, Nasarawa, Niger, and Sokoto.

Ajayi further recalled an incident in Odo-Ape, Kabba-Bunu LGA of Kogi State, where bandits invaded the settlement last December, shooting sporadically before abducting eight people.

He added that just last Wednesday, ten people were reportedly killed in Werreng community, Plateau State, following the killing of forty cattle in Darwat village, Riyom LGA of the same state.

Afenifere, however, commended President Bola Tinubu for his renewed determination to end terrorism, referencing his recent directive to service chiefs and approval for the establishment of armed forest guards nationwide. This move is part of broader steps to reclaim Nigeria’s vast forestlands from criminal elements and strengthen internal security.

Ajayi urged that as part of the strategies to combat insecurity, the long-awaited state police should be established without further delay. He noted that most state governors now agree that the time is ripe for state policing to stem banditry and other criminal activities.

He also referenced the Northern States Governors’ Forum and the Northern States Traditional Council, which, two weeks ago, publicly supported the creation of state police. The decision was made during a meeting in Gombe, presided over by the State’s Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who chairs the NGF.

Afenifere maintained that the establishment of state police, equipped with the necessary resources, would significantly curb insecurity.

“The fact that a spike in banditry seems to coincide with the commencement of unofficial campaigns for the 2027 presidential election raises a lot of questions,” Ajayi noted.

He further stated that the ease with which terrorists attack their targets, including military formations, is a challenge for the government and security agencies to conduct internal audits of their operational strategies and personnel.

The group also commended the National Assembly for passing the bill to upgrade the College of Agriculture in Kabba to a University of Agriculture and the College of Health Sciences, Egbe, to a University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Afenifere urged security agencies to enhance protection in educational institutions across the country to guarantee a conducive environment for teaching and research.