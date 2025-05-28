Innovation: Lewis emerges one of Nigeria’s 50 most valuable personalities in digital economy

By Juliet Umeh

The Chief Executive Officer of SBTS Group, Dr. Evelyn Lewis, has been named one of Nigeria’s “50 Most Valuable Personalities in the Digital Economy” for driving Africa’s digital innovation.

The 50 Most Valuable Personalities, 50MVPs, is an annual initiative recognising public and private sector leaders advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda by ITEdgeNews Africa.

It honours leaders who have played a pivotal role in advancing Nigeria’s digital transformation over the past decade.

Lewis’ recognition highlights his visionary leadership in driving Africa-focused digital innovation, skills development, and inclusive economic growth. Through SBTS Group’s strategic partnership with Digital Bridge Institute, DBI, he is leading one of the continent’s most ambitious human capital development initiatives: training five million Nigerian youths and creating 50,000 digital jobs by 2030.

At the heart of this initiative is the Intelligent Capacity Building Model (ICBM), a turnkey platform conceptualized by Lewis to bridge the gap between training and employment. The ICBM is currently being implemented across DBI’s campuses nationwide, delivering career tracks in Business Process Outsourcing, BPO, cybersecurity, software development, AI, and digital entrepreneurship, all aligned with Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and the federal government’s 3 Million Technical Talent, 3MTT, programme.

The SBTS and DBI are currently set to launch a series of training and BPO centres starting with Abuja and Enugu in south eastern Nigeria in June targeting at providing in excess of 5000 jobs in the first instance.

Lewis has also overseen the development of a unified digital learning and registration infrastructure for DBI, integrating identity systems such as NIN and BVN and supporting student sponsorship, enterprise partnerships, and career tracking. These systems lay the foundation for a national framework to scale workforce transformation and institutional accountability.