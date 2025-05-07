Innocent Ohagwa elected President-elect of CITN

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN made a significant move during an extraordinary council meeting held on Thursday, May 1, 2025, by unanimously electing Mr. Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa as the President-elect. This decision paves the way for Mr. Ohagwa to succeed the current President, Mr. Samuel Olushola Agbeluyi, whose two-year term will conclude on June 4, 2025.

Mr. Ohagwa, who has been serving as the Vice President and Chairman of the Finance and General-Purpose Committee, brings a wealth of experience to his new role, boasting over 35 years as a tax administrator. His impressive career includes a notable tenure at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) where he held the position of Coordinating Director of the Support Services Group.

“I am honored to have been elected as President-elect and am committed to advancing the mission of the Institute,” remarked Mr. Ohagwa following his election. “I look forward to working with all members to further enhance the professionalism and integrity of taxation in Nigeria.”

His journey with the CITN began in 1990 when he was admitted as an Associate Member, later becoming a Fellow in 1999. Since then, Mr. Ohagwa has played pivotal roles within the Institute, including facilitating various Mandatory Professional Training Programs, as well as serving in multiple capacities on the Governing Council since 2013.

Throughout his tenure, he has chaired several important committees, such as the Publicity and Publication Committee and the Investigation Panel. His leadership was also recognized at the African regional level, where he was re-elected as the Honorary Treasurer of the West African Union of Tax Institutes (WAUTI) in February 2025.

Mr. Ohagwa, who is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Bayero University, Kano. Furthermore, he has been equipped with knowledge from various renowned training programs, including those at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in Massachusetts, USA.

“I believe in the power of collaboration and continuous learning,” Mr. Ohagwa stated. “Together, we can tackle the challenges facing our sector and contribute to sustainable development in Nigeria.”

The investiture ceremony for the newly elected President is set to take place on June 14, 2025, marking a new chapter for CITN under Mr. Ohagwa’s leadership.

Registrar/Chief Executive of CITN, Afolake Oso, FCTI, expressed confidence in Mr. Ohagwa’s capabilities: “We believe that his experience and dedication will greatly benefit the Institute and advance our goals in the years to come.”