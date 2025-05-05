Inclusive devt ‘ll  remain a mirage if security is not prioritised — Oborevwori 

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, said inclusive development would remain a mirage without prioritizing security.

He emphasised that strengthening internal security mechanisms were pivotal to fostering sustainable economic growth, noting that peace and safety attract investment and promote development across sectors.

Oborevwori stated this at Government House, Asaba when he received on courtesy visit, participants of Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, led by the Director of Coordination, Brigadier General Al-Hassan Grema.

Reiterating that security was not only a social necessity but also an economic driver, Oborevwori said the theme of the participants’ study tour, ‘Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security’, was highly relevant to Nigeria’s current security discourse.

He said the theme, If well researched, “will offer practical solutions to emerging security challenges that have negatively impacted our GDP, in addition to the tragic loss of lives”.

Saying that his administration remained committed to creating a secure and business-friendly environment, he said: “The state recognizes the importance of intelligence gathering in security management and has established several offices dedicated to coordinating this effort.”

He said State has maintained strong cooperation with the federal government by providing logistical support to various security agencies including the Police, Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Grema said the Senior Course 47 has dispatched eight teams to different states across the federation to conduct field research.

He said: “The Armed Forces Command and Staff College is a tri-service institution that trains operational-level military officers to the highest professional standards.”