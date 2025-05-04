In ‘Shekere Mi Da’ gospel artists preach hope, unity

Nigerian gospel artists, Taiwo & Kenny Jones, have called on Nigerians to promote unity and reject actions that could trigger crisis in the country.

The duo expressed concern that Nigeria continues to face numerous socio-economic challenges despite its abundant resources. They emphasized that only unity and collective effort among citizens can bring about meaningful and positive change.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the artists announced the release of their new single titled “Shekere Mi Da”, urging Nigerians to embrace godly virtues and seek peaceful ways to contribute to national development.

Describing the inspiration behind the song, they said: “‘Shekere Mi Da’ is a powerful expression of gratitude rooted in the rich cultural sounds of Yoruba music. This is not just an ordinary song, but one divinely inspired by the Almighty God. Shekere, a traditional percussion instrument, symbolizes unity in the African setting. Wherever there is shekere, there is joy and happiness.”

They added that the track is a praise anthem designed to uplift and inspire listeners around the world:

“Our desire is that ‘Shekere Mi Da’ will encourage people to praise God in every situation and to trust in His goodness and love.”

Taiwo & Kenny Jones have continued to make a significant impact in the gospel music scene, known for their authentic worship style, anointed vocals, and dedication to spreading messages of hope and faith.

“Shekere Mi Da” is now available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.