Implement approved pension increment, release withheld palliatives – Reps tell FG

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately implement the approved pension increments and release all withheld palliatives meant for Nigerian pensioners.

The call was directed at the Ministry of Finance and other relevant agencies including the Ministry of Humanitarian Services, the Office of the Accountant-General, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

Lawmakers raised concerns over the worsening hardship faced by pensioners due to the non-payment of the approved pension increments and delays in the distribution of government-sanctioned palliatives.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent national importance moved during plenary by Rep. Ibrahim Ayokunle, who highlighted the continued struggles of senior citizens—despite their years of service and contribution to national development.

Ayokunle recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, in October 2023, approved a ₦25,000 wage award as a palliative and a ₦32,000 increment in pensions for federal retirees. However, he lamented that many of these approved benefits are yet to be implemented.

“Pensioners across the country are still grappling with insufficient income, inability to meet basic needs, and deteriorating health conditions,” he noted.

He further stressed that failure to implement these measures violates constitutional provisions on social justice and the welfare of citizens.

“The non-implementation of approved pension increments and the withholding of palliative support undermine constitutional principles and threaten social stability,” he warned.

Citing numerous unaddressed petitions from pensioners and advocacy groups, Ayokunle called for immediate and decisive action to restore the dignity and welfare of retirees.

Following deliberations, the House resolved to:

Request the Ministry of Labour and Employment and the National Pension Commission to conduct a comprehensive audit of pension payments.

Recommend the creation of a dedicated task force to monitor pension implementation and address grievances promptly.

Urge state governments to mirror federal efforts in prioritizing pensioner welfare.

Encourage the Nigerian Pensioners’ Association and relevant stakeholders to work with government agencies on advocacy and oversight.

Mandate its Committees on Finance, Pensions, Labour & Employment, Humanitarian Services, and Legislative Compliance to oversee the full implementation of these resolutions.

The House reiterated its commitment to championing the rights and well-being of the nation’s senior citizens.