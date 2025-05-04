Imo PDP insists no vacancy in state party structure

PDP flags

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly stated that there is no vacancy in its state structure, responding to claims of an interim executive being formed within the party.

Lancelot Obiaku, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, made this clear on Sunday during a press briefing in Owerri, following reports of the establishment of an interim executive in the state. The reports had been linked to a meeting convened by Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, a former member of the party who was recently expelled.

Obiaku addressed the media, saying, “The attention of the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to recent publications on social media suggesting the creation of a new Interim Executive for the party in the state. This followed a meeting recently called by the expelled and disgruntled Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, who unilaterally declared someone as Acting State Chairman of Imo PDP.”

He continued, “As a party, our first reaction to this absurdity is that it is utterly strange to party politics and administration that an individual would gather a few supporters in his home to declare the duly-elected and legally constituted ward, LGA, and State Executive of the party nullified, while appointing an Interim Executive, including someone who is not even a member of the party. This is nothing but madness.”

The party reminded the public of its democratic process, stating, “On July 27, 2024, in line with the timetable approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), Imo PDP held its ward congress. This was followed by the LGA congress on August 10, 2024, and the State Congress on August 31, 2024, which produced the State Working Committee (SWC) and the State Executive Committee (SEC).”

PDP emphasized that the congresses were free, fair, and credible, and had been monitored by security agencies, including the DSS and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). “Officers who emerged from these congresses have been carrying out their duties without opposition,” Obiaku affirmed.

The party further clarified, “There were no parallel congresses at any level, and up to this point, these congresses remain unchallenged in any competent court. They have followed the party’s laid-down rules and procedures for electing officers.”

The PDP strongly condemned the actions of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, labeling his attempt to impose himself or others on the party leadership as not only criminal but also irrational.