Immunisation: Nigeria gets $191m grant from Gavi

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In its continuous efforts aimed at consolidating Nigeria’s immunisation struggles, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, has promised a $191 million Health Systems Strengthening (HSS-3) grant to the country.

This is as the vaccine alliance said it has invested over $2.4 billion in Nigeria since 2000.

The gesture, according to the vaccine alliance, is to strengthen the country’s immunisation coverage by reaching out to hard-to-reach areas.

The Director of Health Systems and Immunisation Strengthening, at Gavi, Dr Alex de Jonquières, who disclosed this, yesterday,at the Health System Strengthening 3 (HSS3) Grant launch in Abuja, explained that the investment will support health system expansion, particularly at the sub-national level.

A total of 1.8 million children who have not received any routine vaccines since birth, otherwise known as zero-dose children, are the beneficiaries of the gesture.

Dr Alex de Jonquières,who said the project intends to raise immunisation coverage to 84 per cent by 2028,added that the gesture was one of Gavi’s largest ever.

Jonquières said the effort was made possible through what he described as the inclusive planning process led by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, development partners, state governments, civil society organisations, as well as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency,NPHCDA.

While hailing Nigeria’s advancement in vaccinating over 62 million of its children ,thus preventing the death of over two million deaths,,he said the new initiatives will help health system extension, especially at the sub-national level.

He commended the country’s successful introduction of nine new vaccines, including those for HPV and malaria

He said,“Nearly 80 per cent of the funds will be allocated to states, and more than 10 per cent will go directly to civil society organisations to reach the most underserved communities.

“This support has enabled the renovation of 493 primary healthcare centres, recruitment of 3,683 health workers, and procurement of cold chain equipment and logistics vehicles to strengthen immunisation delivery.”

On her part, Christian Munduate, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, tasked stakeholders in the health sector to see health as a public investment rather than expenditure.

According to her,there was the need for stronger collaboration between the government and private sector to ensure sustainable health systems.

Munduate said, “There is a need to expand the Basic Health Care Provision Fund , improve transparency in resource use, upgrade healthcare worker training and conditions, strengthen global partnerships, and scale up digital health solutions.”

According to her ,“These efforts must be seen as long-term investments in a healthier future for all Nigerians, especially children.”

Speaking on behalf of the World Health Organisation,WHO,Dr Walter Mulombo,the organisation’s representative in Nigeria, reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to strengthening the country’s health system through what he referred to as a rights-based approach grounded in governance, transparency, and partnerships.

According to him governance is a critical pillar of health systems strengthening.

Mulombo hailed Nigeria’s progress with the Sector-Wide Approach,SWAp to unlock better health for its people.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, commended Gavi for its support for Nigeria so far.

According to him,the vaccine alliance was instrumental to the recovery of the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking through the Director of Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Kamil Shoretire, the minister said the latest grant to Nigeria was in line with the country’s broader vision of expanding access to affordable healthcare.