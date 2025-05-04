Immunisation education for all

The recently concluded World Immunisation Week (24–30 April), was an opportunity to reflect on the benefits of vaccines and their vital roles in safeguarding the health and well-being of families and children in particular. Vaccines are effective tools to prevent infectious diseases. They have been proven safe and effective.

Vaccines have saved countless lives and continue to be powerful weapons in the fight against preventable diseases.

Fully vaccinated children are given the best possible start in life, allowing them to attend school regularly, participate in activities, and reach their full potentials. Immunisation is key to primary health care, an indisputable human right and one of the best health investments money can buy.

In Nigeria, though vaccination coverage has improved over the years, it has remained inadequate. This is due to a combination of factors, including lack of political will and commitment, suboptimal funding, ignorance and low community involvement. In 2023, Nigeria’s DTP3 (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccination coverage was 62 percent. Although an improvement from previous years, it still fell short of the immunity goal of 75-80 percent coverage. Low DTP3 coverage is a significant concern in view of the resurgence of diphtheria in Nigeria in 2023.

Nigeria has the highest population of zero-dose children in Africa, with 2.1 million children below one year never having received a single dose against any Vaccine Preventable Diseases, VPD, such as tuberculosis, polio, diphtheria, hepatitis B, and measles. This is mainly due to low vaccine availability at scheduled times, healthcare worker shortages, lack of vaccine storage facilities as well low trust in the political leadership.

Other factors encumbering child immunisation coverage include low maternal education, place of residence, delivery place, illiteracy, a high poverty index, and low postnatal attendance. In 2015, Nigeria reported the second highest percentage (22.7 per cent) of vaccine refusers. This could potentially be a lasting effect of the 2003 polio vaccination boycott in five Northern states, which saw a resurgence of polio in Nigeria.

To achieve the Immunisation Agenda 2030, the global immunisation strategy which aims to ensure that everyone everywhere benefits from life-saving vaccinations, Nigeria must increase coverage for all relevant vaccines. Also to sustain the recent gains, it is absolutely important to enhance technical skills through regular training and supportive supervision. Achieving and maintaining high levels of routine immunisation coverage must therefore be a priority towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in Nigeria.

It requires all-inclusive commitment. The National Orientation Agency, NOA, and other relevant organs of government should embark on sensitisation on the significance of immunisation. They should also partner with the media, civil society organisations, religious and community leaders. It should be stressed that vaccination is safe and free. Health and maternal education should available to all.

Immunisation is the best form of prevention and should be fully embraced.