‘I’m happy FG responded to our plea,’ says Zulum; returns to Marte (Photos)

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, returned to Marte on Thursday, days after spending the night in the community on Saturday, as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace, rebuild trust, and foster sustainable development in the Lake Chad region.

Governor Zulum, who departed Maiduguri last week, has been coordinating security logistics and strengthening community resilience in areas affected by recent Boko Haram attacks.

Since Saturday, the governor has visited nine communities – Marte, Kala-Balge, Wulgo, Ngala, Lugumani, Gajibo, Koibe, Dikwa, and Ajiri.

While in Marte, Governor Zulum held a closed-door meeting with military commanders to strategize on restoring peace and security in the area.

“I am here to monitor the efficacy of our ‘re-resettlement’ program carried out a few days ago. I’m very happy to see the community fully back, with soldiers on ground. Normal economic activities have resumed in Marte,” Zulum said.

“I am very happy, and Insha Allah, normalcy will be restored soon.”

The governor was accompanied by federal and state officials, including Engr. Bukar Talba (Member, House of Representatives representing Marte, Monguno, and Nganzai), Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele, Commissioner for Agriculture, Engr. Bawu Musami, and Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among other senior government officials.

Commends FG and Military Response

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum commended the Federal Government and the Nigerian Armed Forces for responding swiftly to his call for enhanced protection of Marte and surrounding communities.

Speaking to journalists in Marte, he said: “The federal government and the Nigerian Armed Forces have responded positively to our request to enhance security in the affected communities. We have seen increased troop presence and deployment of military equipment.”

“I want to commend the Armed Forces for the support they’ve provided. Without their cooperation, we could not have made this much progress. I also thank all stakeholders who are contributing to the restoration of peace and normalcy.”

Below are more photos: