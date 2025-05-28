I’ll sustain aggressive debt reduction trajectory – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Wednesday, said he remained committed to sustaining his administration’s aggressive debt reduction trajectory to free up resources for developmental priorities and reduce the cost of debt servicing.

He disclosed that at the inception of his administration, the state’s debt stock stood at N465.3 billion, noting that at December 31, 2024, the figure had reduced to N249.2 billion, showing a reduction by N216.1 billion or 46.4 per cent.

Oborevwori stated this while delivering the state of the State address to members of the Delta State House of Assembly, saying that 42 road projects had been earmarked for commissioning as part of the second-year anniversary celebration of his administration.

He saidthe administration’s flagship projects of three flyovers and three Slip Ways in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun are at different stages of completion and would be ready for commissioning in the first quarter of 2026.

He said: “This administration has spared no effort in meeting the needs of our people for good, serviceable roads to boost trade and commerce and enhance rural-urban integration.

“A total of 431 road projects, with a cumulative length of 2,595.56 kilometres are being constructed by this administration.

“Also, under construction are drains with a combined length of 822.47 kilometres. These figures include projects undertaken by the Ministry of Works, Delta State Capital Development Agency, Warri, Uvwie Environs Development Agency, and DESOPADEC.

“Out of these figures, 153 road projects were awarded by this administration, measuring 1,378.59 kilometres, with additional drains of 292.05 kilometres.

On security, the Governor said: “The biggest security challenge this administration faced was the Okuama crisis that resulted in the death of four officers and thirteen soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

“Through a combination of dialogue, strategy, and wisdom, the situation was brought under control and peace was restored to the area. Today, the rebuilding of the community is in full swing.

“Some security challenges persist, but in partnership with the security agencies, this administration is determined to reduce incidents of armed robbery, kidnapping, and other forms of violent crimes to the barest minimum.

“To assist with their logistics and operations, this administration donated fifty-five utility vehicles to the state Joint Security Task Force, known as Operation Sweep. I assure all Deltans and residents in the state that the security agencies are on high alert and are responding appropriately to threats to our collective security and safety.”

On education, Oborevwori said the State government paid it’s share of the 2024 counterpart funding for SUBEB, that amounted to N3.5 billon.

“We have also constructed 206 classrooms and renovated 957 public primary and secondary schools in the period under review. Furthermore, we supplied 23,804 students’ furniture, as well as 517 teachers’ furniture.

“Our tertiary educational institutions continue to operate uninterrupted because they have been getting the necessary support and funding from the government”, he said.

The Governor approved payment of Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure CONLESS with effect from June 2025.