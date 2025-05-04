Ikubese kicks against VeryDarkMan’s abduction by EFCC

…Describes It as Embarrassing and Demeaning

…Wants EFCC to Apologize and Release Him

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former presidential aspirant and convener of the YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has condemned the alleged abduction of Nigerian social media personality and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, Ikubese described the incident as disturbing, particularly the failure of the EFCC to issue an official statement 48 hours after the abduction.

Ikubese stated, “While we await the EFCC to provide an official statement regarding the allegations against him, which led to his detention, I consider it important to express my utmost disapproval of the manner of his abduction. This cannot be termed an arrest.”

He added, “According to the EFCC Act, the commission has the power to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes. If the EFCC has evidence implicating VDM in such crimes, he should have been formally invited for questioning and then arraigned before a competent court of law.”

He continued, “If VDM fails to honor such an invitation, only then should an arrest take place. Even if the EFCC claims to have a warrant for VDM’s arrest, the manner in which it was executed—this embarrassing, demeaning, commando-style operation—is inappropriate, especially when the subject has not been formally served or resisted arrest.”

Ikubese also pointed out the troubling delay, saying, “It has now been 48 hours since the abduction, and the EFCC has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.”

He called on the Federal Ministry of Justice, particularly the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, to instruct the EFCC to issue a written apology to VDM and his friend C-park for the manner in which they were abducted. Ikubese demanded that the EFCC either arraign VDM in court by Monday, May 5, 2025, or release him immediately.

Furthermore, Ikubese urged “all men and women of conscience, civil society groups, human rights activists, religious leaders, and the international community” to speak out against such demeaning tactics used by government security agencies. He emphasized, “Today, it is VDM; tomorrow, it could be anyone.”