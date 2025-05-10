Ihedioha’s trending message on true democracy

Former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha

By Ori Martins

Democracy guarantees security, freedom and prosperity.

There can be lack of democracy in a demicratic state. When the operators of democracy no longer pay attention to the tenets and principles of rule of law which is the cornerstone of democracy, that particular system can no longer be said to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people.

The former governor of Imo State who was also the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, The Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has been as consistent as the Northern Star in his articulation for the practice and installation of “A True Democracy”.

In his Easter message few weeks ago, Ihedioha, who through his many years of engagements in the political turf, has established himself as a politician who believes and works for stronger democratic values, called on Nigerians of all walks of life; particularly the politicians, to always conduct as well as comport themselves in ways that would ensure and entrench a lasting true democracy in Nigeria. He frowned at the attitude of few politicians who usually would want to destroy Nigeria’s democracy just because a particular election or political wave does not work in their favour.

He explained that by no means should politicians through their actions or inactions promote or encourage any cause which would distort and at the same time compromise Nigeria’s advancement to democratic growth and development.

For more than three decades since Ihedioha sauntered into the national political orbit to his 12 years sojourn as a member of the House of Representatives, and his election as the governor of Imo State in 2019; the man with the traditional title of Omenkeahuruanya has proved his steadfastness as a committed democrat whose vision is not just a united Nigeria but a country where true democracy with its attendant values of justice, equity and fairness thrives.

Ihedioha practically demonstrated his abiding faith in true democracy when he was controversially removed by the supreme court on January 14, 2020. He immediately issued a release to wit: “I disagree with the supreme court verdict but I will abide by it”. This is a mark of a true democrat. Both before and after the supreme court’s controversial judgement, Ihedioha, had he been an anti demicratic personality; would have directed his teeming supporters millions of followers to head to the bush. He never did that. Rather, he urged them to toe the line of law and order for the purposes of promoting a true and virile democracy.

During his short lived seven month reign as Imo governor; Ihedioha promoted as well as encouraged even as he practised what he teaches about true democracy. To begin with, his appointments were not only based on merit which is a feature of democracy but they were also evenly distributed among the thre geo – political zones of the state. Within seven months, Ihedioha had worked assiduously to restoring the confidence of Imo people on democracy and governance.

In about 14 months, Ihedioha has been without a political party, following his resignation from the PDP in April 2024. Without waisting time he revived and revamped his Rebuild Imo Movement (RIM) which is today a leading sociopolitical structure in the state. In all his messages in the last one year, Ihedioha has been very consistent in his speeches. He normally tells his followers and supporters to desist from all actions capable of truncating or sabotaging the principles of democracy either in the state or at national levels.

Ihedioha’s speech during his 60th birthday celebration in Abuja on March 24, 2025, gives credence to his love for democracy and his avowed battles to sustain its values and principles. He said he is a sticker to democracy as he has worked both as a legislator and executive, promising not to engage in any destructive activity that would bring down Nigeria’s democracy.

In all, Ihedioha has been very active in advancing Nigeria’s march to workable democracy using his Imo State as a takeoff point.

Ihedioha’s view is, no matter the flaws inherent in the country’s democracy as currently upheld, they can be improved upon if the leading political actors apply honesty, patriotism and full adherence to constitution and constitutionalism.